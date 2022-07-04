Yankees Get Two in Cleveland, Wins and Good News for Mets



(02:39) — YANKEES: The Yankees win two out of three in Cleveland as they head to Pittsburgh before heading to Boston for their first series at Fenway.

(06:54) — METS: The Mets bounce back after their Astros loss with a series win against the Rangers, Max Scherzer’s return, and the news of deGrom potentially heading to Atlanta.

(11:38) — KNICKS: The Knicks land their guy in Jalen Brunson, do they now go all in for Spida?

(11:56) —IAN BEGLEY: SNY’s Ian Begley returns to discuss what went wrong in Brooklyn, Jalen Brunson’s deal, and the latest on Donovan Mitchell watch.

(35:55) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Mets, and Nets.

(50:55) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live! https://spotifylive.link/ZwmTaVTvbpb

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Ian Begley

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify