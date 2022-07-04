Beats, Rhymefest, and Life



The Full Go returns on the eve of Independence Day as Jason asks the question everyone is asking before discussing the Bulls free-agent signings (00:00). He also reminisces on watching Derrick Rose’s dunk on Goran Dragic and the significance of Zach LaVine signing his max contract with the Bulls. Last month, Golden State Entertainment, an affiliate of the Warriors, announced that Grammy award–winning musician and Chicago native Rhymefest had signed a multi-album recording deal. Rhymefest joins Jason as they discuss the Chicago connection with the GSE deal and Rhymefest’s vision for the deal, and Rhymefest shares a verse from an upcoming song, “Elderberry” (00:00). They also dive into Chicago’s music scene, Kyrie Irving, and how Rhymefest learned to live in the present (00:00).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Rhymefest

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify