Hungarian Grand Prix Recap

Megan is joined by Mark Hamilton from the ‘Scuderia F1 Podcast’ and TSN’s Tim Hauraney to break down the Hungarian Grand Prix. They discuss yet another win by Max Verstappen, another questionable strategic performance by Ferrari, and a competitive race for Mercedes with both drivers finishing on the podium. Later, they answer listener questions going into summer break and touch on recent news that Sebastian Vettel will be retiring after the 2022 season.
Host: Megan Schuster
Guests: Mark Hamilton and Tim Hauraney
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
