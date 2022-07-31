 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tim Miller on ‘Why We Did It: A Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell’

Larry is joined by former political operative Tim Miller to discuss his unflinching memoir that details the moral conflicts that led him to leave his job as an opposition research “hitman” for GOP candidates

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
Donald Trump Accepts the Republican Presidential Nomination Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images


Larry is joined by writer and former political operative Tim Miller to discuss his new book Why We Did It: A Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell. They begin their conversation by examining the reasons why Miller decided to write such an unflinching memoir that details the moral conflicts that led him to leave his job as an opposition research “hitman” for GOP candidates and ultimately quit the Republican party. Next, they dissect the shift in political rhetoric that led to the rise of Donald Trump and Miller dives deep into the ideological paradox he faced being a gay man in an increasingly conservative and homophobic environment.(14:54) After the break they discuss the viability of the Trump cult and if he still has enough power to be re-elected for another term.(41:01) Finally, Larry and Tim share their predictions for the upcoming mid-terms and the future of gay marriage in the Supreme Court.(52:52)

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Tim Miller
Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

The Latest

Finn Balor Explains the Pants!

Dave and Stat Guy Greg ask Finn Balor about the uproar he caused when he changed his gear to pants

By David Shoemaker

‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 12, ‘Atlanta’ Episode 11, and ‘Southern Charm’ Episode 6

Rachel and guests of the show discuss new episodes of ‘Southern Charm’ and ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and ‘Atlanta’

By Rachel Lindsay

‘Renaissance’ Is the Comeback Beyoncé Needed

Charles taps Ringer senior editor Khal Davenport to discuss samples, the state of Beyoncé, and best-worst songs from ‘Renaissance’

By Charles Holmes and Khal Davenport

The Miz Says He Is Going to Give the Fans a Moment at ‘SummerSlam’

The Miz joins Evan and Flobo to discuss his matchup with Logan Paul

By Evan Mack

Triple H Takes Over Creative, Plus ‘SummerSlam’ Predictions With Stat Guy Greg

Dave and Kaz are joined by ‘Cheap Heat’ co-host Stat Guy Greg for this special ‘SummerSlam’ preview

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

UFC 277 Preview: Peña Cuts it Close, Now Can She Silence the Doubters? Plus, a Must-See Flyweight Fight and the Death of F*ck Friends

3PAC discuss whether Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes 2 is the biggest fight in the history of women’s MMA

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more