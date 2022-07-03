British Grand Prix Reactions

Kevin is joined by Megan Schuster and The Guardian’s Drew Lawrence to break down the British Grand Prix. They recap the results, talk about Carlos Sainz Jr. receiving his first win of the season, discuss Hamilton’s comeback at third, and revisit Ferrari and Red Bull’s strategy once more. Later, they address the crash involving Zhou Guanyu and Alex Albon before then answering more listener questions.
Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Megan Schuster and Drew Lawrence
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
Subscribe: Spotify