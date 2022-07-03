 clock menu more-arrow no yes

British Grand Prix Reactions

Kevin, Megan, and Drew discuss Carlos Sainz Jr.’s win and the crash involving Zhou Guanyu and Alex Albon

By Kevin Clark and Megan Schuster
Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images


Kevin is joined by Megan Schuster and The Guardian’s Drew Lawrence to break down the British Grand Prix. They recap the results, talk about Carlos Sainz Jr. receiving his first win of the season, discuss Hamilton’s comeback at third, and revisit Ferrari and Red Bull’s strategy once more. Later, they address the crash involving Zhou Guanyu and Alex Albon before then answering more listener questions.

Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Megan Schuster and Drew Lawrence
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

