WWE Money in the Bank Post-Show

A night that included a cash-in and a surprise addition, WWE Money in the Bank delivered

By David Shoemaker and Phil Schneider
WWE.com


A night that included a cash-in and a surprise addition, WWE Money in the Bank delivered! David Shoemaker, Jack Farmer, Flobo Boyce and Phil Schneider discuss Austin Theory’s surprise entry into the men’s Money in the Bank match and emerging victory (0:51). They also discuss Liv Morgan winning the women’s Money in the Bank match and cashing in on Ronda Rousey to win her first world title (17:41), the Usos and Street Profits stealing the show (24:31) and more!

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Jack Farmer, Flobo Boyce and Phil Schneider
Producer: Brian H. Waters

