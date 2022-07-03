 clock menu more-arrow no yes

KD Wants Out of BK, Brunson Gets the Bag, and the Yankees Fall in Houston

Plus, Justin Termine on the free agent frenzy

By John Jastremski
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


(1:09) — NETS: JJ reacts to the news of Kevin Durant’s trade request and how quickly the Nets have imploded.
(7:26) —KNICKS: After months of speculating, the Knicks get Jalen Brunson. But is there more to come?
(11:00) — YANKEES: The Yankees fall to the Astros’ dominant pitching once again.
(12:42) — METS: The Mets get swept again and look forward to the All-Star break and the trade deadline.
(14:36) — JUSTIN TERMINE: Sirius XM’s Justin Termine returns to discuss the Nets, Knicks, Donovan Mitchell and the albatross contracts of 2022 free agency.
(35:25) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Mets, Nets, and Knicks.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Justin Termine
Producer: Stefan Anderson

