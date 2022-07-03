KD Wants Out of BK, Brunson Gets the Bag, and the Yankees Fall in Houston



(1:09) — NETS: JJ reacts to the news of Kevin Durant’s trade request and how quickly the Nets have imploded.

(7:26) —KNICKS: After months of speculating, the Knicks get Jalen Brunson. But is there more to come?

(11:00) — YANKEES: The Yankees fall to the Astros’ dominant pitching once again.

(12:42) — METS: The Mets get swept again and look forward to the All-Star break and the trade deadline.

(14:36) — JUSTIN TERMINE: Sirius XM’s Justin Termine returns to discuss the Nets, Knicks, Donovan Mitchell and the albatross contracts of 2022 free agency.

(35:25) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Mets, Nets, and Knicks.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Justin Termine

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify