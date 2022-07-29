 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The Captain’ Episode 4, Featuring Mariano Rivera

The Yankees legend joins the show to discuss his career and involvement with the United International Baseball League

By John Jastremski
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images


(01:20) — ENTER SANDMAN: Yankees legend Mariano Rivera joins the show to discuss his integral role in the Yankees dynasty, Derek Jeter’s rise, how special it was to be a Yankee, and his new initiative, the United International Baseball League.
(20:52) — EPISODE 4: JJ and JackO recap the second episode of ‘The Captain’ and pick their favorite memory, MVP of the episode, and the Michael Corleone Moment.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Hosts: John Jastremski and John “JackO” O’Connell
Guest: Mariano Rivera
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

‘The Captain’ Episode 3

JJ and JackO recap the third episode of ‘The Captain’

By John Jastremski

Big E Discusses ‘SummerSlam’ Tryouts, Plus Crossing Over Hip-Hop and Wrestling

Kazeem and Stat Guy Greg are joined by Big E to talk about his recovery, the evolution of Angelo Dawkins, and more

By Kazeem Famuyide

Gabriel Martinelli in the House!

Ian and Musa catch up with the Arsenal forward

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga

Projections for the NBA’s Final Four

Rob and Logan predict how the Mavericks, Warriors, Heat, and Celtics will fare next year

By Rob Mahoney and Logan Murdock

National Card Show Reaction and Fanatics CVO Josh Luber

Mike and Jesse also discuss the future of entertainment cards

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

The Knicks Should Trade for Mitchell Even If He’s Melo 2.0. Plus, Bob Ryan on a Potential KD-Jaylen Trade and Comparing Eras.

Bob joins Ryen to discuss different generations of NBA stars, learn about his early days as a Celtics reporter, and hear his best Larry Bird stories

By Ryen Russillo