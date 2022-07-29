‘The Captain’ Episode 4, Featuring Mariano Rivera



(01:20) — ENTER SANDMAN: Yankees legend Mariano Rivera joins the show to discuss his integral role in the Yankees dynasty, Derek Jeter’s rise, how special it was to be a Yankee, and his new initiative, the United International Baseball League.

(20:52) — EPISODE 4: JJ and JackO recap the second episode of ‘The Captain’ and pick their favorite memory, MVP of the episode, and the Michael Corleone Moment.

Hosts: John Jastremski and John “JackO” O’Connell

Guest: Mariano Rivera

Producer: Stefan Anderson

