GDP Fell Again. So, Are We in a Recession?

Derek is joined by economics professor Austan Goolsbee to talk about the latest GDP report, America’s plummeting productivity, and more

By Derek Thompson
Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images


On Thursday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis announced that GDP dropped for the second consecutive quarter, fueling fears that the economy is in a recession. Today’s guest is Austan Goolsbee, a professor of economics at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and the former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama. In today’s episode, we talk about the most important details from the GDP report, investigate the curious case of America’s plummeting productivity, and talk about why the question “Are we in a recession?” is so annoyingly hard to answer.

If you have questions, observations, or ideas for future episodes, email us at PlainEnglish@Spotify.com. You can find us on TikTok at www.tiktok.com/@plainenglish_

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Austan Goolsbee
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

