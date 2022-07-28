 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets Sweep the Subway Series and Yankees get Benintendi

Plus, Sal Licata on the MLB Trade Deadline

By John Jastremski
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images


(01:26) — SUBWAY SERIES: The Mets sweep the Yankees with a Starling Marte walk-off. JJ recaps the series for both teams.|
(09:05) — BENINTENDI: The Yankees trade for Andrew Benintendi following their loss to the Mets. JJ analyzes what this trade does for the team.
(10:46) — SAL LICATA: SNY and WFAN’s Sal Licata returns to discuss the Subway Series, Max Scherzer, Buck Showalter, and what he would like the Mets to address before the trade deadline.
(33:48) — CALLS: Callers talk Subway Series and the Benintendi trade.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Sal Licata
Producer: Stefan Anderson

