Mets Sweep the Subway Series and Yankees get Benintendi



(01:26) — SUBWAY SERIES: The Mets sweep the Yankees with a Starling Marte walk-off. JJ recaps the series for both teams.|

(09:05) — BENINTENDI: The Yankees trade for Andrew Benintendi following their loss to the Mets. JJ analyzes what this trade does for the team.

(10:46) — SAL LICATA: SNY and WFAN’s Sal Licata returns to discuss the Subway Series, Max Scherzer, Buck Showalter, and what he would like the Mets to address before the trade deadline.

(33:48) — CALLS: Callers talk Subway Series and the Benintendi trade.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Sal Licata

Producer: Stefan Anderson

