What to Do on Nude Beaches

Russell Dorsey, an MLB insider for Bally Sports and ‘Stadium’ joins the show to discuss his experience at the All-Star Game, before diving into the disappointment of the White Sox, and what are the next steps for the Cubs

By Jason Goff
92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason is joined by Russell Dorsey, host of the Sports Adjacent Podcast and an MLB insider for Bally Sports and Stadium. Before going into baseball, Jason asks Russ his opinions on nude beaches (04:03). Russ shares his experience going to Los Angeles for the All-Star Game, before diving into the disappointment of the White Sox, and what are the next steps for the Cubs (17:57). While in L.A., Russ caught up with Kris Bryant and shares his conversation with the former Cub about how he’s adjusted since leaving Chicago. They then discuss what they would do if they hit the Mega Millions jackpot (46:08).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Russell Dorsey
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

