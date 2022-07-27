What to Do on Nude Beaches



The Full Go returns as Jason is joined by Russell Dorsey, host of the Sports Adjacent Podcast and an MLB insider for Bally Sports and Stadium. Before going into baseball, Jason asks Russ his opinions on nude beaches (04:03). Russ shares his experience going to Los Angeles for the All-Star Game, before diving into the disappointment of the White Sox, and what are the next steps for the Cubs (17:57). While in L.A., Russ caught up with Kris Bryant and shares his conversation with the former Cub about how he’s adjusted since leaving Chicago. They then discuss what they would do if they hit the Mega Millions jackpot (46:08).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Russell Dorsey

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

