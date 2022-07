In the first episode of the post-Vince McMahon era of Cheap Heat, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss:

– McMahon’s leaked text message

– WWE’s new leadership structure

– How the company will change with Triple H as creative director

– What this move means for AEW

Plus, SummerSlam predictions (39:22) and mailbag (56:28)!

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS