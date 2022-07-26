 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What Would It Take to Get KD to Boston, Can Tatum Be the Guy, and Latest on Mitchell

Plus, Verno and KOC share what shows they have been watching while we wait for the basketball season to return

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss whether the Celtics should go for it all and trade for Kevin Durant (03:25). As the guys debate what it would take for the Celtics to get KD, KOC points out that Brad Stevens has not been afraid to make trades. They debate whether a Jason Tatum–KD duo would be enough to put the Celtics over the top before discussing whether KD got a pass in last year’s playoffs after the Nets were the only team that got swept (18:39). After we all thought Donovan Mitchell was going to become a Knick, he remains a member of the Jazz as the guys discuss the latest teams that have shown interest in him (37:00). The guys also share what shows they have been watching while we wait for the basketball season to return (52:00).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

