Who Is on Roman Reigns’s Level? Plus ‘SummerSlam’ Predictions.



Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian kick off this week’s show by discussing the impact that Vince McMahon has had on wrestling fans and content creators (4:24). Then they discuss how good Raw was with Logan Paul and the Miz kicking off the show (19:57), celebrating 20 years of Rey Mysterio (0:00), and Roman Reigns carrying Theory on the mic (39:11). We close with Evan sharing his top five wrestlers (62:32) and SummerSlam predictions (75:08)

Hosts: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Note: The Ringer has a working relationship with WWE.

