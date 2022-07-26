 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who Is on Roman Reigns’s Level? Plus ‘SummerSlam’ Predictions.

Evan also shares his top five wrestlers

By Evan Mack
Getty Images


Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian kick off this week’s show by discussing the impact that Vince McMahon has had on wrestling fans and content creators (4:24). Then they discuss how good Raw was with Logan Paul and the Miz kicking off the show (19:57), celebrating 20 years of Rey Mysterio (0:00), and Roman Reigns carrying Theory on the mic (39:11). We close with Evan sharing his top five wrestlers (62:32) and SummerSlam predictions (75:08)

Hosts: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Note: The Ringer has a working relationship with WWE.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In MackMania

The Latest

What Would It Take to Get KD to Boston, Can Tatum Be the Guy, and Latest on Mitchell

Plus, Verno and KOC share what shows they have been watching while we wait for the basketball season to return

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

AFC East Betting Preview

Austin, JJ, and Raheem discuss whether Zach Wilson or Mac Jones will make a second-year jump, break down the new-look Dolphins, and try to determine whether there is value betting on Buffalo this season

By Austin Gayle and John Jastremski

All of the Marvel News Out of Comic-Con, Plus ‘Better Call Saul’ S6E10

Chris and Ryan also discuss the first trailer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Crypto Crash, Part II: Packy McCormick Debates the Future of Web3

The writer joins Derek to discuss digital currency

By Derek Thompson

Toward a Unified Theory of the Russo Brothers

From ‘Infinity War’ to ‘The Gray Man,’ the writer-director duo has fetched some of the largest budgets and box office totals in recent history. But what does a Hollywood cast in their image stand for?

By Adam Nayman

The 1987 Mega-Movie Draft With Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary!

Tarantino and Avary join Sean, Amanda, and Chris Ryan to pick their faves and foil their pals in a draft of the movies from 1987

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more