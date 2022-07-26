 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Razor—Scott Robertson Chats With Jim Hamilton

Razor talks about his coaching philosophy, how he gets the best out of his players, his international ambitions for the future, and his Rugby World Cup goals

By The Rugby Pod
Super Rugby Pacific Final - Blues v Crusaders Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images


In this episode, Jim’s joined by one of the most successful and popular coaches in the game, Crusaders Head coach, Scott “Razor” Robertson. During this chat, it’s easy to see why Razor is held in such high regard both in New Zealand and throughout the game. We hear about his coaching philosophy, how he gets the best out of his players, his international ambitions for the future, his Rugby World Cup goals, his relationship with Eddie Jones and Ronan O’Gara, and of course, the art of breakdance. Enjoy!

