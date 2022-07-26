Razor—Scott Robertson Chats With Jim Hamilton

In this episode, Jim’s joined by one of the most successful and popular coaches in the game, Crusaders Head coach, Scott “Razor” Robertson. During this chat, it’s easy to see why Razor is held in such high regard both in New Zealand and throughout the game. We hear about his coaching philosophy, how he gets the best out of his players, his international ambitions for the future, his Rugby World Cup goals, his relationship with Eddie Jones and Ronan O’Gara, and of course, the art of breakdance. Enjoy!
Subscribe: Spotify