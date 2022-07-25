 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Charles Barkley to LIV Golf? Plus, a Face-off at the L.A. Times

Bryan and David discuss the news that the ‘Inside the NBA’ host could be leaving TNT

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Bryan and David talk through the recent news that Charles Barkley could possibly leave TNT to join LIV Golf. They discuss the impact it could potentially have on the tour, weigh in on this type of conversation being had out loud by media figures, and speculate on whether or not this deal could be made (5:35). Later, they dive into the recent dispute involving former Los Angeles Times reporter Paul Pringle after he published a book discussing the influence editors had on his work at the Times (25:59). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

