Weekend Recap With Chris Lopresti, State of the Mets With Sean Fennessey, and Looking Ahead to the Subway Series

JJ breaks down the latest in New York baseball

By John Jastremski and Sean Fennessey
San Diego Padres v New York Mets Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images


(01:35) — C-LO— Friend of the show Chris Lopresti returns to recap the Mets win over Padres, the Yankees win over the O’s, and preview the Subway Series.
(20:04) — SEAN FENNESSEY— Our resident Met fan at The Ringer, Sean Fennesey, joins to discuss his Met optimism, Jacob deGrom, trade deadline wants, and the NL East lead.
(35:44) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.
(49:24) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Chris Lopresti and Sean Fennessey
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

