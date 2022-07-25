Weekend Recap With Chris Lopresti, State of the Mets With Sean Fennessey, and Looking Ahead to the Subway Series

(01:35) — C-LO— Friend of the show Chris Lopresti returns to recap the Mets win over Padres, the Yankees win over the O’s, and preview the Subway Series.
(20:04) — SEAN FENNESSEY— Our resident Met fan at The Ringer, Sean Fennesey, joins to discuss his Met optimism, Jacob deGrom, trade deadline wants, and the NL East lead.
(35:44) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.
(49:24) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.
Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Chris Lopresti and Sean Fennessey
Producer: Stefan Anderson
