Peter, David, and Kaz get together for an emergency pod to share their reactions to the announcement of Vince McMahon’s retirement from pro wrestling and discuss the ramifications of this move for the future of WWE and pro wrestling in general.

Hosts: Kazeem Famuyide, Peter Rosenburg, and David Shoemaker

Producer: Benjamin Cruz

Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

Note: The Ringer has a working relationship with WWE.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS