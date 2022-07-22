Germany Through, Spurs’ Summer, and Coaching Swaps Revisited



Musa and Ryan recap Germany’s 2-0 win over Austria to set up a Euro 2022 semifinal spot, where they will face France or the Netherlands (06:52). They then dive in to a couple more bits of transfer business (23:33), including yet another impressive signing in a good summer for Spurs (26:19). Side note: They would have loved to talk about the Ben Mee to Brentford signing, but that confirmation dropped after the recording. Then finally, they revisit a topic from a couple of months ago and read out some listener submissions (36:22).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

