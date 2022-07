East Coast Bias returns to share their early NBA win-total bets. They discuss the Pelicans, Pistons, and Rockets (3:00), wonder where the Knicks’ and Lakers’ totals will be set (8:00), and try to figure out how to play the Nets (12:00). Finally, they share which win totals stand out to them the most (14:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

