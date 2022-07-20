Bret Screwed Bret Part 2 | 25 Catchphrases That Explain the Attitude Era



The Montreal Screwjob was so intense that it needed two parts. After discussing the events that led up to it, the fall-out itself led to the business as we know it changing forever. David Shoemaker speaks Gerald Briscoe, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Bruce Prichard about the aftermath that ultimately led to the creation of the “Mr. McMahon” character.

Host: David Shoemaker

Guests: Gerald Briscoe, Bruce Prichard, Shawn Michaels and Triple H

Producers: Brian H. Waters, Ben Cruz, Vikram Patel, and Scott Somerville

