Kevin is joined by Racer F1 correspondent Chris Medland to discuss surprises from the first half of the season, regulation changes, and what to expect at the Circuit Paul Ricard this weekend (2:49). Later, Pierre Gasly joins Slow News Day to discuss his dinner with Michael Jordan, driving against lifelong peers, and the upcoming French Grand Prix (36:03).

Host: Kevin Clark

Guests: Pierre Gasly and Chris Medland

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

