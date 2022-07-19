No Abs Allowed, What’s Your Asking Price, and Scar Was Misunderstood!



This week, Evan establishes new rules for the podcast, including that no show hosts can have abs (1:30). The guys also discuss Sasha Banks’s reported asking price for appearances, and Evan asks Flobo, Jack, and Brian what they would charge (6:00). While discussing heroes and villains, Evan explains why Scar from The Lion King was misunderstood (31:39). Plus Flobo honors Gisele Shaw with this week’s Boo Thang of the Week, and more (62:00).

Hosts: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer

Producer: Brian H. Waters

