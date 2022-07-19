 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No Abs Allowed, What’s Your Asking Price, and Scar Was Misunderstood!

Plus Flobo honors Gisele Shaw with this week’s Boo Thang of the Week

By Evan Mack
WWE


This week, Evan establishes new rules for the podcast, including that no show hosts can have abs (1:30). The guys also discuss Sasha Banks’s reported asking price for appearances, and Evan asks Flobo, Jack, and Brian what they would charge (6:00). While discussing heroes and villains, Evan explains why Scar from The Lion King was misunderstood (31:39). Plus Flobo honors Gisele Shaw with this week’s Boo Thang of the Week, and more (62:00).

Hosts: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

