Top Summer League Performances, Interesting Teams, and Lakers Drama



Verno and KOC congratulate the Blazers for winning this year’s summer league tournament before discussing the top performers (02:00). The guys debate how many interesting teams there really are in the league right now before discussing whether the Raptors would be a possible destination for Kevin Durant (17:26). It has been reported that James Harden will return to the 76ers on a discounted rate and they discuss Harden’s impact fit with Joel Embiid (33:15). The guys also discuss LeBron James playing in the Drew League and all the noise surrounding Russell Westbrook and the Lakers (42:44). Despite the Knicks being the overwhelming favorite to land Donovan Mitchell, he still remains on the Jazz as the guys debate why Mitchell hasn’t been dealt yet (01:02:19).

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts