Top Summer League Performances, Interesting Teams, and Lakers Drama

Also, Verno and KOC debate why Donovan Mitchell hasn’t been dealt yet despite the Knicks being the overwhelming favorite to land him

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images


Verno and KOC congratulate the Blazers for winning this year’s summer league tournament before discussing the top performers (02:00). The guys debate how many interesting teams there really are in the league right now before discussing whether the Raptors would be a possible destination for Kevin Durant (17:26). It has been reported that James Harden will return to the 76ers on a discounted rate and they discuss Harden’s impact fit with Joel Embiid (33:15). The guys also discuss LeBron James playing in the Drew League and all the noise surrounding Russell Westbrook and the Lakers (42:44). Despite the Knicks being the overwhelming favorite to land Donovan Mitchell, he still remains on the Jazz as the guys debate why Mitchell hasn’t been dealt yet (01:02:19).

