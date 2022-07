This year marks the 40th anniversary of John Carpenter’s sci-fi horror masterpiece, one of the signature cult classics in American cinema. Sean and Chris Ryan break down everything they love about the movie (1:00) before Carpenter joins the show to discuss how he made the film, and why it resonates to this day (55:00).

Host: Sean Fennessey

Guests: John Carpenter and Chris Ryan

Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS