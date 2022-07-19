 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Wall Street Shark—Marco Masotti Chats With Jim Hamilton

Marco talks about his investment in the Sharks and gives his thoughts on what teams, unions, administrators, and players need to do to help the game evolve and compete on a global scale

Super Rugby: Cell C Sharks v Sunwolves Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images


In this episode, Jim travels to the bright lights of New York City to interview the new owner of the Sharks, Marco Masotti. Marco’s successful background and experience in private equity and law give him a great perspective on why more people are looking to invest in rugby and why the future is potentially very bright for the sport. He talks about his investment in the Sharks and the potential for the URC. He also gives his thoughts on what teams, unions, administrators, and players need to do to help the game evolve and compete on a global scale.

