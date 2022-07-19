Remaining Thoughts on The Open Championship With Megan Schuster and Erik Anders Lang



House and Hubbard are joined by The Ringer’s Megan Schuster to discuss some remaining takeaways from the Open championship (2:52), and they preview the 3M Open in Minnesota (30:28). Then, House is joined by the founder of Random Golf Club, Erik Anders Lang, to discuss his week at St. Andrews, the content he has coming up, and much more (45:39).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Guests: Erik Anders Lang and Megan Schuster

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS