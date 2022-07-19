 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Remaining Thoughts on The Open Championship With Megan Schuster and Erik Anders Lang

Plus, previewing Minnesota’s 3M Open

By Joe House, Nathan Hubbard, and Megan Schuster
The 150th Open - Day Four Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images


House and Hubbard are joined by The Ringer’s Megan Schuster to discuss some remaining takeaways from the Open championship (2:52), and they preview the 3M Open in Minnesota (30:28). Then, House is joined by the founder of Random Golf Club, Erik Anders Lang, to discuss his week at St. Andrews, the content he has coming up, and much more (45:39).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guests: Erik Anders Lang and Megan Schuster
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Fairway Rollin'

The Latest

Lizzo’s New Album, ‘Special,’ Is a Pleasant Mess of Contradictions

It’s easygoing pop with a conscientious gloss, which more or less works for a performer with as powerful as Lizzo

By Justin Charity

The Greatest Song of the Summer (2000s Edition)

Charles, Kate, and Justin count down their top five best songs of the summer from 2000 to 2009

By Charles Holmes, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

Creator Peter Gould on What Might Be the Best Episode of ‘Better Call Saul’ Yet

The showrunner joins to discuss the defining installment in the prequel series

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

‘The Captain’ Episode 1 Featuring Jim Leyritz

Jack and JackO recap the first episode of the ‘The Captain’ before Jim Leyritz, former Yankees catcher, joins the show to talk about the Yankees rise in the ‘90s and his favorite memories

By John Jastremski

The Past, Present, and Future of the Home Run Derby

Juan Soto took over Monday’s contest to win the first Derby of his career. But 21-year-old Julio Rodríguez stole the show—and Albert Pujols loomed over it all.

By Michael Baumann

‘Above the Rim’ With Bill Simmons, Van Lathan, and Wosny Lambre

The crew breaks down the 1994 sports drama

By Bill Simmons, Van Lathan, and 1 more