Euros Exits and Escapes, Plus What on Earth Are Barcelona Doing?

Plus, Musa and Ryan discuss some more transfers in the men’s game, including Koulibaly’s importance for Chelsea, Spurs’ depth, Lisandro Martinez following Erik ten Hag to Manchester United, and more

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Switzerland v Netherlands: Group C - UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Photo by Joris Verwijst/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan have a quick catch-up, including Musa’s encounter with a Jedi, before moving on to rounding up the Euros’ goings-on over the weekend, where all but one of the quarterfinalists were confirmed (07:39). In the second part of the show, they discuss some more transfers in the men’s game, including Koulibaly’s importance for Chelsea, Spurs’ depth (18:59), Lisandro Martinez following Erik ten Hag to Manchester United (28:51), and how on earth Barcelona are still signing players (35:10).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

