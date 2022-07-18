Euros Exits and Escapes, Plus What on Earth Are Barcelona Doing?

Musa and Ryan have a quick catch-up, including Musa’s encounter with a Jedi, before moving on to rounding up the Euros’ goings-on over the weekend, where all but one of the quarterfinalists were confirmed (07:39). In the second part of the show, they discuss some more transfers in the men’s game, including Koulibaly’s importance for Chelsea, Spurs’ depth (18:59), Lisandro Martinez following Erik ten Hag to Manchester United (28:51), and how on earth Barcelona are still signing players (35:10).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
