Laura Woods on Practicing in Front of the Mirror and Boxing With a World Champ

We chat about Arsenal, the incredible Lionesses, the ignorance of high-status individuals, debates with callers, and learning about one of the world’s most brutal sports by getting in the ring herself

By Ben Foster
England Lionesses v Germany - Arnold Clark Cup Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images


Laura Woods joined Fozzy and Tom this week for a packed Fozcast … but WHAT ON EARTH has Fozzy done to his head?! We chat about Arsenal, the incredible Lionesses, the ignorance of high-status individuals, debates with callers, and learning about one of the world’s most brutal sports by getting in the ring herself! Laura started her career as runner on Sky and has taken every opportunity to climb her way through the industry and excel! Laura now presents DAZN boxing, hosts the breakfast show on talkSPORT, and much more! ENJOY!

