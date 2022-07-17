Yankees Win Back-to-Back Blowouts Over Boston, Mets Win a Wild Three in Chicago, and Michael Kay on the Yankees’ First Half

(01:36) — YANKEES: The Yankees bounce back with two routs over the Red Sox and set their eyes on the trade deadline and post-All-Star break.
(07:02) — METS: The Mets win a wild double-header on Saturday but fail to sweep the Cubs on Sunday. How can they improve their roster during the trade deadline?
(13:28) — MICHAEL KAY— YES Network’s TV voice of the Yankees joins the show to discuss Gerrit Cole’s role, Matt Carpenter, and the Yankees’ first half of the season.
(34:25) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.
(46:18) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.
We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.
Follow JJ on Spotify Live!
Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Michael Kay
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Subscribe: Spotify