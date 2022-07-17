Yankees Win Back-to-Back Blowouts Over Boston, Mets Win a Wild Three in Chicago, and Michael Kay on the Yankees’ First Half



(01:36) — YANKEES: The Yankees bounce back with two routs over the Red Sox and set their eyes on the trade deadline and post-All-Star break.

(07:02) — METS: The Mets win a wild double-header on Saturday but fail to sweep the Cubs on Sunday. How can they improve their roster during the trade deadline?

(13:28) — MICHAEL KAY— YES Network’s TV voice of the Yankees joins the show to discuss Gerrit Cole’s role, Matt Carpenter, and the Yankees’ first half of the season.

(34:25) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.

(46:18) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

