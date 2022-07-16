Doja Cat’s Beef With Noah Schnapp, More Khloe and Tristan Drama, and Armie Hammer’s New Job

Doja Cat is upset with Noah Schnapp after he shared her private DMs regarding Joseph Quinn (7:30), and Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together via surrogate (12:30). This week’s Cringe Mode is the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen classic Passport to Paris (25:55), and trying to figure out whether Armie Hammer is selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands (54:30).

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

