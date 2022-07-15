 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Offseason Reactions and Future Projections

Chris and Seerat talk Deandre Ayton’s new contract, Kevin Durant’s future, Kenny Lofton Jr. and Chet Holmgren’s performances at summer league, and more

By Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


Chris and Seerat start their conversation by sharing their reactions to Deandre Ayton’s new contract and talking about what it means for Kevin Durant’s future. They then analyze and debate their favorite offseason moves and make their projections for the Dallas Mavericks (11:27) and New Orleans Pelicans (16:35), before getting into Kenny Lofton Jr. and Chet Holmgren’s performances at summer league (20:57). After the break, they examine how the Timberwolves (28:09), Grizzlies (35:53), 76ers (38:15), and Pistons (41:28) look after their post-season acquisitions, and ponder if the Warriors will keep their winning edge next year.

