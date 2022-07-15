The Euros Heat Up and Raheem Sterling’s Move to Chelsea



Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri to chat more Euros, including what the mood is like inside the England camp (4:14) and France’s narrow win over Belgium, which saw an injury to Marie-Antoinette Katoto (8:13), the rest of the games, and who look like the favorites at this stage of tournament. In Part 2, they discuss Raheem Sterling’s move to Chelsea, just how big a transfer it is, and what it could mean for other players in the squad, such as Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic (20:33).

Hosts: Ian Wright

Guest: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri

Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

