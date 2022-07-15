 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Euros Heat Up and Raheem Sterling’s Move to Chelsea

Ian, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and Mayowa Quadri chat about who look like the favorites at this stage of the Euros and what Raheem Sterling’s move to Chelsea could mean for other players on the squad

By Ian Wright
France v Belgium: Group D - UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri to chat more Euros, including what the mood is like inside the England camp (4:14) and France’s narrow win over Belgium, which saw an injury to Marie-Antoinette Katoto (8:13), the rest of the games, and who look like the favorites at this stage of tournament. In Part 2, they discuss Raheem Sterling’s move to Chelsea, just how big a transfer it is, and what it could mean for other players in the squad, such as Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic (20:33).

Hosts: Ian Wright
Guest: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

