 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mike Vaccaro on Getting Mitchell and Why to Keep RJ

Plus, the Mets keep rolling, and the Yanks are reeling with the Red Sox coming to town

By John Jastremski
Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images


(01:20) - KNICKS: Donovan Mitchell is dying to become a Knick, but JJ is against adding RJ Barrett to any deal because the team needs what he brings.
(06:10) - YANKEES: After splitting the series against the Red Sox and dropping the series against the Reds, the All-Star break is coming at just the right time.
(10:07) - METS: Make no mistake, the Mets taking the series against the Braves was a statement, and they’d better make sure to take care of the Cubs to go into the All-Star break with some momentum.
(14:14) - MIKE VACCARO: The NY Post columnist discusses the Mitchell rumors, why New York has always been a baseball town, who he thinks is the all-time Mets Killer, and more.
(32:48) - CALLS: JJ reveals his top five Mets Killers before going to the calls that include their own Mets Killers, Yankee concerns, and of course, Donovan Mitchell.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Mike Vaccaro
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Ayton Returning to the Desert, Do What You Can to Get Mitchell, and Summer League Prospect Watching

Verno and KOC discuss the Suns star’s new deal

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Nathan Diaz Interview Behind the Scenes, Jake Paul’s Big Test, and UFC Long Island Preview

Plus, the guys discuss the Brian Ortega–Yair Rodriguez main event

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Vintage Baseball Hall of Fame Pricing, Release Week Preview, and Mailbag. Plus: Leighton Sheldon on Set Breaks

Mike and Jesse discuss how much some classic cards are worth

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

The Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors Are Flying, Plus Jomi’s Las Vegas Exploits

Plus, Logan and Raja discuss Damian Lillard’s extension with the Trail Blazers

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and 1 more

Stealth Mitchell Trades, KD Advice, Ayton’s Max Potential, and NFL Futures With Joe House

Plus, Bill and House offer some predictions for the Open Championship

By Bill Simmons and Joe House

Jobs at The Ringer

By The Ringer Staff