Mike Vaccaro on Getting Mitchell and Why to Keep RJ



(01:20) - KNICKS: Donovan Mitchell is dying to become a Knick, but JJ is against adding RJ Barrett to any deal because the team needs what he brings.

(06:10) - YANKEES: After splitting the series against the Red Sox and dropping the series against the Reds, the All-Star break is coming at just the right time.

(10:07) - METS: Make no mistake, the Mets taking the series against the Braves was a statement, and they’d better make sure to take care of the Cubs to go into the All-Star break with some momentum.

(14:14) - MIKE VACCARO: The NY Post columnist discusses the Mitchell rumors, why New York has always been a baseball town, who he thinks is the all-time Mets Killer, and more.

(32:48) - CALLS: JJ reveals his top five Mets Killers before going to the calls that include their own Mets Killers, Yankee concerns, and of course, Donovan Mitchell.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Mike Vaccaro

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify