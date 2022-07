Logan and Raja discuss what teams would be the best landing spots for Donovan Mitchell now that the trade rumors are flying. Then, they talk about Damian Lillard’s extension with the Trail Blazers, and Jomi Adeniran comes on the show to talk about everything that went down in Las Vegas during summer league. What happens in Vegas apparently doesn’t always stay there.

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Guest: Jomi Adeniran

Producer: Sasha Ashall

