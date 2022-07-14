 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who Did WWE Drop the Ball On? Plus AEW Crowns New Tag Team Champions!

Plus, fill-in producer Brian H. Waters and Dave discuss Karrion Kross returning to WWE and Chris Jericho’s upcoming Barbed-Wire match with Eddie Kingston

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
AEW


This week, Kaz opens the show with a message for Jim Cornette: Google David Shoemaker (3:50)! Plus they discuss Keith Lee and Swerve winning the AEW tag team championships (14:08), which leads them to discuss who WWE dropped the ball on the most between Claudio, Keith Lee, and Dolph Ziggler (20:37). And then we have a run-in from fill-in producer Brian H. Waters, and he and Dave discuss Karrion Kross returning to WWE, Chris Jericho’s upcoming barbed-wire match with Eddie Kingston, and more (43:51).

Host: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Note: The Ringer has a working relationship with WWE.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

Are Sports Headed for a Free-for-All? Donovan Mitchell’s Stock, NBA Summer League Stories, Plus Catching Up With Adnan Virk.

Plus, Ryen and Adnan discuss MLB, including: Shohei Ohtani, the Yankees and the Astros poised to meet in the ALCS, the Dodgers, and what went wrong with the Blue Jays

By Ryen Russillo

Impressions From Summer League

The guys take a close look at Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason while projecting big things for their pairing in Houston. Plus, they discuss OKC’s young core and make predictions for its new trio of draftees.

By Jonathan Tjarks and J. Kyle Mann

‘The Challenge: USA’ Episode 2: Surviving the Challenge

Tyson and Amelia talk about the "Yeah Buoy" challenge before getting into the elimination challenge and how the results will impact the game going forward

By Tyson Apostol and Amelia Wedemeyer

If There’s Hell Below, Black Midi’s Gonna Go

… Or at least they’ll take you there. We spoke with frontman Geordie Greep about his band’s album ‘Hellfire,’ what truly bores him, and why boxing may be the perfect metaphor for the trio’s music.

By Justin Sayles

Boring Players Who Will Win You a Title

Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck discuss the players who won’t turn any heads during your draft, but could win you the league

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Bashir Salahuddin and the Comedy of Black Chicago

Bashir discusses his journey from the South Side of Chicago to Hollywood, defining the many aspects of comedy, and his starring role in the summer blockbuster ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

By Bakari Sellers