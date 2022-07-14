Who Did WWE Drop the Ball On? Plus AEW Crowns New Tag Team Champions!

This week, Kaz opens the show with a message for Jim Cornette: Google David Shoemaker (3:50)! Plus they discuss Keith Lee and Swerve winning the AEW tag team championships (14:08), which leads them to discuss who WWE dropped the ball on the most between Claudio, Keith Lee, and Dolph Ziggler (20:37). And then we have a run-in from fill-in producer Brian H. Waters, and he and Dave discuss Karrion Kross returning to WWE, Chris Jericho’s upcoming barbed-wire match with Eddie Kingston, and more (43:51).
Host: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Note: The Ringer has a working relationship with WWE.
