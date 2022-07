In their first show following the live podcast in front of a sold-out Vegas crowd, Rosenberg and SGG discuss:

—The Wall Street Journal’s latest investigation into Vince McMahon (13:40)

—What could be next for MJF (19:44)

—WWE’s plans for its current female stars (37:10)

Plus, a Hawaii history lesson from SGG, and is it possible that the Montreal Screwjob was a work?

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Stat Guy Greg

Producer: Troy Farkas

