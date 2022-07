House and Hubbard are joined by the Twenty First Group’s Justin Ray to run through all the analytics and important info to know ahead of the Open Championship at St. Andrews. They discuss potential first-time major winners, whether Tiger will make the cut, the chances of anyone outside the top 25 winning the tournament, and more.

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Guest: Justin Ray

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

