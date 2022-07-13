Time for a Change in the South Side, Plus Nicole Auerbach on Big Ten Expansion



The Full Go returns as Jason discusses why it’s time for Tony La Russa to go (11:28). The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach joins the show to discuss the impact of USC and UCLA moving to the Big Ten (30:08). It was announced that the Bears traded for receiver N’Keal Harry as Jason calls a friend who is familiar with Harry to get insight on the newest Bear (52:49). Also, why the latest news of Lonzo Ball’s injury is worrisome (01:01:12). Lastly, a congratulations to former Blackhawk Duncan Keith as he announced his retirement, and Jason sends his love to Lin Brehmer (01:09:54).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Nicole Auerbach

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

