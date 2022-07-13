 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Time for a Change in the South Side, Plus Nicole Auerbach on Big Ten Expansion

Plus, Jason gives congratulations to former Blackhawk Duncan Keith as he announced his retirement before sending love to Lin Brehmer

By Jason Goff
Chicago White Sox v San Francisco Giants Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason discusses why it’s time for Tony La Russa to go (11:28). The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach joins the show to discuss the impact of USC and UCLA moving to the Big Ten (30:08). It was announced that the Bears traded for receiver N’Keal Harry as Jason calls a friend who is familiar with Harry to get insight on the newest Bear (52:49). Also, why the latest news of Lonzo Ball’s injury is worrisome (01:01:12). Lastly, a congratulations to former Blackhawk Duncan Keith as he announced his retirement, and Jason sends his love to Lin Brehmer (01:09:54).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Nicole Auerbach
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

