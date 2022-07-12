What is TV Doing to College Football?



Bryan and David are back to talk through the ongoing college football realignment conversation. They discuss the two superconferences, which networks are profiting, how this disrupts the collegiate experience, and what could happen to smaller teams and conferences (5:29). Later, they introduce a new “rule” of journalism where they predict the success of the director’s upcoming film based on their celebrity profile, then touch on Matthew Barry leaving ESPN (34:45). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

