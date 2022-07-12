‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Theories, Easter Eggs, and Mailbag



Mal and Joanna take one more swing of the hammer and dive deep into ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ once again. They are joined by Jomi to address some of the biggest Easter eggs surrounding the latest MCU blockbuster (08:17). Then they crack open your mailbag questions and expound on theories around all things involving Gods and the MCU (45:07).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Guest: Jomi Adeniran

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Addition Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts