‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Theories, Easter Eggs, and Mailbag

Mal and Joanna take one more swing of the hammer and dive deep into ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ once again. They are joined by Jomi to address some of the biggest Easter eggs surrounding the latest MCU blockbuster (08:17). Then they crack open your mailbag questions and expound on theories around all things involving Gods and the MCU (45:07).
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Guest: Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Addition Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts