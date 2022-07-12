 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Theories, Easter Eggs, and Mailbag

Mal, Jo, and Jomi delve into some of the biggest Easter eggs from the latest ‘Thor’ film before they open the mailbag to expound on their theories involving Gods and the MCU

By Joanna Robinson, Mallory Rubin, and Jomi Adeniran
Marvel Studios


Mal and Joanna take one more swing of the hammer and dive deep into ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ once again. They are joined by Jomi to address some of the biggest Easter eggs surrounding the latest MCU blockbuster (08:17). Then they crack open your mailbag questions and expound on theories around all things involving Gods and the MCU (45:07).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Guest: Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Addition Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

