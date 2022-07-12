Crockpot Booking in Pro Wrestling, Plus Adam Scherr and EC3 Join the Show!



Let’s slow it down! Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian discuss taking a Crockpot approach to booking Ezekiel (2:00), plus Evan explains why Ricky Starks is the bridge that will end the light skin vs. dark skin debate in the Black community (16:40). Later, Adam Scherr and EC3 come on to discuss Control Your Narrative and their upcoming shows, plus dispel any misconceptions about the brand (37:29).

Host: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer

Guest: Adam Scherr and EC3

Producer: Brian H. Waters

