Crockpot Booking in Pro Wrestling, Plus Adam Scherr and EC3 Join the Show!

Adam Scherr and EC3 come on to discuss Control Your Narrative and their upcoming shows, plus dispel any misconceptions about the brand

By Evan Mack
Let’s slow it down! Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian discuss taking a Crockpot approach to booking Ezekiel (2:00), plus Evan explains why Ricky Starks is the bridge that will end the light skin vs. dark skin debate in the Black community (16:40). Later, Adam Scherr and EC3 come on to discuss Control Your Narrative and their upcoming shows, plus dispel any misconceptions about the brand (37:29).

Host: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Guest: Adam Scherr and EC3
Producer: Brian H. Waters

