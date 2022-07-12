Ref’s Call—Luke Pearce Chats with Jim Hamilton



One of the best refs in the game sits down with Jim this week to give us an unprecedented look into what it’s like being an elite rugby referee in the professional era. We get a fascinating insight into what goes on behind the scenes both personally and professionally for the man in the middle. Luke opens up on the pressures of being a referee as well as the good and bad that comes with the job, including training, being assessed, dealing with social media, ref socials and of course the engagement with fans and players. We all know refs have a tough job, but this episode really puts it into perspective.

