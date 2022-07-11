 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Deep Dive. Plus: Director Taika Waititi

Joanna and Mallory discuss how the film compares to the rest of the ‘Thor’ canon before breaking down Gorr the God Butcher and Christian Bale’s captivating performance

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Disney


Jo and Mal step into the shadow realm for another MCU deep dive: This time it’s Thor: Love and Thunder. They talk about their initial thoughts of the film and how it stacks up in the Thor canon and the MCU as a whole (06:23). They then dive into the characters of both Thor, and Mighty Thor (48:32). They also tackle Gorr the God Butcher and Christian Bale’s captivating performance (107:18). Then, Joanna is joined by the film’s director, Taika Waititi, to discuss comics influence, queer representation, and much more (2:20:05).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Guest: Taika Waititi
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Addition Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

