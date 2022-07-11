‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Deep Dive. Plus: Director Taika Waititi



Jo and Mal step into the shadow realm for another MCU deep dive: This time it’s Thor: Love and Thunder. They talk about their initial thoughts of the film and how it stacks up in the Thor canon and the MCU as a whole (06:23). They then dive into the characters of both Thor, and Mighty Thor (48:32). They also tackle Gorr the God Butcher and Christian Bale’s captivating performance (107:18). Then, Joanna is joined by the film’s director, Taika Waititi, to discuss comics influence, queer representation, and much more (2:20:05).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Guest: Taika Waititi

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Addition Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

