The Young Warriors, Paolo’s Proportionate Size, and Thanks Steph Curry

Plus, reacting to Cam Thomas's strange comments and discussing the fun of Summer League

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Verno and KOC report from Las Vegas one last time, as they discuss the latest news on Deandre Ayton before going into James Wiseman’s Summer League debut and how good the young Warriors looked (01:03). Paolo Banchero has been one of the most talked about players in Summer League because of his play and his unexpected size when seeing him up close (13:08). They also discuss the strange comments made by Cam Thomas before diving into how much fun they’ve had at this year’s Summer League (26:06).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

