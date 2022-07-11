 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Yankees Blow Leads and Split With Red Sox, Mets Look Ahead to Atlanta, Top 5 Yankee Killers, Plus Randy Wilkins on ‘The Captain’

JJ is joined by Randy Wilkins, the director of ‘The Captain,’ to discuss profiling Derek Jeter, the best stories from the documentary, Aaron Judge, and the 2022 Yankees

By John Jastremski
New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images


(00:55) — YANKEES: The Yankees win the first two in Fenway, but end up splitting with the Red Sox after pitching woes.

(06:13) — METS: The Mets split despite missing stars, and look ahead to their big series against the Braves.

(12:21) — RANDY WILKINS: Director of ‘The Captain’ discusses profiling Derek Jeter, best stories from the documentary, Aaron Judge, and the 2022 Yankees.

(36:28) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Mets, and Top 5 Yankee Killers.

(56:39) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live! https://spotifylive.link/ZwmTaVTvbpb

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Randy Wilkins
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Four Takeaways From ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and Its Post-Credits Scenes

What we learned about Thor, Gorr, and more from the latest MCU blockbuster and its accompanying stingers

By Daniel Chin

Decoding the Chris Bianco Interview

In a brief respite between his travels, Dave Chang teaches you everything you need to know about making dashi at home, then decodes his interview with Chris Bianco

By Dave Chang

England Goalkeeping Coach on Joe Hart, What Separates Good From Great, and England’s No. 1

This week we had former England goalkeeping coach Dave Watson in the studio to discuss all things England, goalkeeping, and what it takes to get to the top and stay there!

By Ben Foster

Bianca Belair Is the Biggest Star in the WWE Universe

The current ‘Raw’ Women’s champion is operating on a different level than the rest of the WWE, and we have the stats to prove it

By Nick Bond

Putting Sports in Perspective, Plus a Conversation with Iman and Ahrii Shumpert

Jason also talks the WNBA All-Star game and White Sox baseball

By Jason Goff

The NBA Trade Value List (Summer Edition) With Ryen Russillo

Plus, Russillo shares his NBA Summer League observations

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo