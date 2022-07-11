Yankees Blow Leads and Split With Red Sox, Mets Look Ahead to Atlanta, Top 5 Yankee Killers, Plus Randy Wilkins on ‘The Captain’

(00:55) — YANKEES: The Yankees win the first two in Fenway, but end up splitting with the Red Sox after pitching woes.
(06:13) — METS: The Mets split despite missing stars, and look ahead to their big series against the Braves.
(12:21) — RANDY WILKINS: Director of ‘The Captain’ discusses profiling Derek Jeter, best stories from the documentary, Aaron Judge, and the 2022 Yankees.
(36:28) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Mets, and Top 5 Yankee Killers.
(56:39) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.
Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Randy Wilkins
Producer: Stefan Anderson
