Putting Sports in Perspective, Plus a Conversation with Iman and Ahrii Shumpert

Jason also talks the WNBA All-Star game and White Sox baseball

By Jason Goff
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason opens the show by discussing what’s going on in the city, mid South Side baseball, and the WNBA All-Star game (04:38). After witnessing a medical emergency, Jason reminds everyone to tell your people you love them. Next, Jason is joined by brothers Ahrii and Iman Shumpert (41:36). They discuss working together on their own podcast, Iman Amongst Men, growing up in Oak Park, Iman’s other interests outside of basketball, Carmelo Anthony’s mentorship, and more.

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Ahrii and Iman Shumpert
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

