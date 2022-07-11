Putting Sports in Perspective, Plus a Conversation with Iman and Ahrii Shumpert



The Full Go returns as Jason opens the show by discussing what’s going on in the city, mid South Side baseball, and the WNBA All-Star game (04:38). After witnessing a medical emergency, Jason reminds everyone to tell your people you love them. Next, Jason is joined by brothers Ahrii and Iman Shumpert (41:36). They discuss working together on their own podcast, Iman Amongst Men, growing up in Oak Park, Iman’s other interests outside of basketball, Carmelo Anthony’s mentorship, and more.

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Ahrii and Iman Shumpert

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

