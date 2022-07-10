 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Summer League Observations and the Mavs’ Future With J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks

JKM and Tjarks join to discuss Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and Jabari Smith Jr.

By Kevin O'Connor, J. Kyle Mann, and Jonathan Tjarks
2022 NBA Summer League - Orlando Magic v Sacramento Kings Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images


Hey, it’s Kevin; thank you for listening to The Void. Today’s guests are The Ringer’s own J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks from Upside High. We are all about the NBA Summer League as we discuss the performances of Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr., and more. Here are today’s time-stamps:

(02:14) - On Paolo Banchero
(09:16) - The Magic’s roster and how it fits with Paolo
(14:55) - Jabari Smith Jr.’s Summer League struggles
(17:27) - How do you see Jalen Green and Jabari playing together?
(22:28) - On Chet Holmgren
(28:02) - Watching Josh Giddey play with Chet is so much fun
(32:00) - The difficulty of scouting basketball players
(38:35) - Can Keegan Murray become a true star?
(44:28) - The importance of De’Aaron Fox
(47:45) - On Bennedict Mathurin and his role with the Pacers
(53:58) - State of the Mavs after losing Jalen Brunson

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor
Guests: J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

