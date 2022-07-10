Austrian Grand Prix Recap



Kevin Clark is joined by Ryan Hunn from the Stadio podcast to share their reactions to Charles Leclerc’s victory at the Austrian Grand Prix. They discuss all of the key moments and dramatic incidents of the race, take a look at the standings after today’s events, and talk about what this means for Leclerc’s rivalry with Max Verstappen going forward. (16:45) They then debate how the new track limits and regulation changes are affecting the competition and dissect the notable drivers currently lingering in the mid-table. (21:00) After the break, they answer listener questions and talk about their expectations for the rest of the season now that we’re past the halfway point. (37:00)

Host: Kevin Clark

Guest: Ryan Hunn

Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

