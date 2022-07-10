 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Weirdos and Unicorns at NBA Summer League With J. Kyle Mann

J. Kyle Mann joins Seerat from summer league in Las Vegas to talk about some of the more unique talent on display at the games

By Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann
2022 NBA Salt Lake City Summer League - Memphis Grizzlies v Oklahoma City Thunder Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images


J. Kyle Mann joins Seerat from summer league in Las Vegas to talk about some of the more unique talent on display at the games, with a focus on Chet Holmgren and Kenneth Lofton Jr. They debate novelty vs. viability in regards to their respective physiques and dissecting the success of other “unicorns” currently in the NBA (9:33). Next, they analyze the performances of some of the other big men in the competition, notably Isaiah Jackson, Kofi Cockburn, and Jalen Duren (17:30). They end the pod by discussing Zavier Simpson, the future of the “microwave” style player in the NBA, and the anatomy of a true sky hook (29:50).

Host: Seerat Sohi
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

