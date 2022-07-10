Weirdos and Unicorns at NBA Summer League With J. Kyle Mann

J. Kyle Mann joins Seerat from summer league in Las Vegas to talk about some of the more unique talent on display at the games, with a focus on Chet Holmgren and Kenneth Lofton Jr. They debate novelty vs. viability in regards to their respective physiques and dissecting the success of other “unicorns” currently in the NBA (9:33). Next, they analyze the performances of some of the other big men in the competition, notably Isaiah Jackson, Kofi Cockburn, and Jalen Duren (17:30). They end the pod by discussing Zavier Simpson, the future of the “microwave” style player in the NBA, and the anatomy of a true sky hook (29:50).
Host: Seerat Sohi
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Chris Sutton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS